Lamichhane replaces Paudel as Nepal's ODI captain, to begin stint with ACC Men’s Premier Cup

Kathmandu, Aug 10 (IANS) Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has been named as Nepal's new ODI captain by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) on Monday. He replaces long-serving skipper Rohit Paudel, as the CAN announced the squad for the ACC Men’s Premier Cup, set to happen from August 30 to September 12 in Malaysia.

Lamichhane, 26, returns to the leadership mantle after previously captaining Nepal in 14 ODIs before Paudel assumed the mantle in late 2022. Lamichhane brings immense international experience to the role, having taken 154 wickets in 77 ODIs so far.

He holds the record for being the fastest Nepalese bowler to secure 150 ODI wickets, apart from becoming the first player from his country to cross the 100-wicket mark in T20Is. He takes over the reins from Paudel, who enjoyed a successful tenure at the helm.

Under Paudel's captaincy, Nepal mounted a historic comeback in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 by winning 11 of their final 12 matches, securing a direct berth at the ODI World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe in June 2023. Beyond his tactical leadership, Paudel served as a reliable anchor in the middle order throughout his tenure.

Lamichhane's reappointment marks a key leadership transition for Nepal as they look to build momentum in the 50-over format. In Nepal’s squad, there are no places for Kushal Bhurtel, Bhim Sharki, Nandan Yadav, or Binod Bhandari. Instead, there are places for Sompal Kami and Aarif Sheikh. Dev Khanal, Sher Malla, Sundeep Jora and Basir Ahamad have been added.

The upcoming tournament will mark the third edition of the Premier Cup and will be played in the 50-over format, thus mirroring the inaugural 2023 edition that was won by Nepal as the host nation.

Nepal Squad for ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Aasif Sheikh, Arjun Kumal, Rohit Paudel, Dev Khanal, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sundeep Jora, Basir Ahamad, Ishan Pandey, Gulsan Jha, Sher Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Hemant Dhami.

--IANS

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