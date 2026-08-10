Iran-US conflict creates new strategic challenges for China: Report

Beijing, Aug 10 (IANS) Describing the Iran–US conflict as a victory for Chinese diplomacy and defeat for US influence risks overlooking the Middle Eastern region’s complex strategic landscape and the differing constraints and opportunities facing the two powers, a report has highlighted.

It stated that despite suffering political and reputational costs in the short term, the US continued to play a pivotal role in the region’s security architecture, with significant opportunities to engage in security cooperation, technological partnerships, energy exports, and a possible role in the reconstruction of Iran’s economy.

China, meanwhile, has strengthened its diplomatic standing and regional influence, but could face increasingly complex policy choices as tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, regional security arrangements, and the economic landscape continue to evolve, according to a report in online magazine 'The Diplomat'.

"Following the outbreak of the Iran-US conflict on February 28, a prevailing view emerged in international discourse that China was the primary beneficiary of the crisis. This perception was reinforced after Washington and Tehran formally signed a ceasefire agreement and launched follow-on negotiations, prompting many observers to conclude that the United States had suffered a major strategic setback while China had secured significant diplomatic, economic, and geopolitical gains," the report detailed.

"However, a broader assessment of the evolving realities facing the United States, China, Iran, and the wider Middle East suggests that the situation cannot be simply characterised as a case of American failure and Chinese success. On the contrary, as the regional order enters a new phase of adjustment, China may confront a growing number of challenges, while the United States may discover new strategic opportunities," it added.

According to the report, the Iran-US conflict and the political developments that followed have created a new set of diplomatic and strategic challenges for China.

The war not only created rifts among Gulf Arab states, but also complicated China’s long-term multilateral diplomacy in the Middle East. As regional tensions escalated, the China-Arab States Summit originally planned for June was postponed indefinitely, underscoring the growing complexity of the regional political landscape, it noted.

"Among the emerging challenges, the Strait of Hormuz issue is likely to be one of the most sensitive. Following the conflict, Iranian domestic opinion shifted significantly, reinforcing political support for Tehran’s claims regarding the Strait of Hormuz and adjacent waters in the Persian Gulf," The Diplomat stated.

The report noted that Tehran’s efforts to tighten its control over the Strait of Hormuz and potentially introduce formal transit or passage fees could emerge as a long-term policy direction. Such measures enjoy considerable domestic political backing and are closely linked to Iran’s broader strategic and security interests.

"For China, this creates a difficult policy dilemma. As the world’s largest energy importer, a major shipbuilding nation, and a leading maritime trading power, China depends heavily on the stability and security of critical sea lanes such as the Strait of Hormuz. How Beijing responds to Iran’s evolving claims regarding Hormuz will become a major test of its Middle East policy," it mentioned.

--IANS

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