US readies 82nd Airborne Division troops for Middle East

Washington, March 25 (IANS) The Pentagon is preparing to deploy thousands of troops from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, signalling a potential escalation in the Iran conflict even as Washington explores diplomatic options.

According to multiple media reports, it is preparing to deploy about 3,000 troops from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, adding to thousands of Marines already heading to the region.

No decision has been made for US troops to enter Iran, officials said. But the military buildup raises the possibility that American forces could be drawn deeper into the conflict, Politico reported.

Separate reporting by CBS News said parts of the 82nd Airborne — including command elements and ground forces — are expected to be deployed. One US official indicated the initial contingent could be fewer than 1,500 troops.

The 82nd Airborne is among the US military’s premier rapid-response units. It can deploy globally within hours. Its “Immediate Response Force” is capable of moving within 18 hours, giving the White House flexible military options, according to The New York Times.

The troop movement comes as the war enters its fourth week. So far, the United States has relied largely on an air campaign using fighter jets, bombers and drones.

According to US Central Command, more than 9,000 military targets inside Iran have been struck since late February. These include missile launchers, naval assets and defence industrial facilities.

Fighting in the region continues. Iran has carried out drone and ballistic missile attacks on Israel and other countries, even as Washington signals openness to talks.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical flashpoint. Iranian actions have disrupted access to the waterway, through which about a fifth of the world’s oil passes, pushing up global energy prices.

The US already has around 50,000 troops in the Middle East. The additional deployments suggest a broader military role could be under consideration, including potential operations linked to securing shipping lanes.

The New York Times reported that military planners are examining scenarios in which paratroopers could be positioned within striking distance of Iran. Marines could also be used to secure key infrastructure or support operations around strategic oil routes.

At the same time, President Donald Trump has said negotiations with Iran are underway. He indicated that members of his administration were engaged in talks and suggested that Tehran “would like to make a deal,” according to CBS News.

Iran has publicly denied any direct negotiations, calling such reports “fake news”.

The current conflict began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iranian military targets. Since then, it has expanded into a wider regional confrontation involving missile exchanges, drone attacks and threats to global energy supplies.

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the crisis. Any prolonged disruption could have serious implications for global oil markets, including India, which depends heavily on energy imports routed through the region.

--IANS

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