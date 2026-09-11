US Open: Zverev to face Khachanov, Shelton-Tiafoe in all-American clash

New York, Sep 11 (IANS) Alexander Zverev bids for his second US Open final appearance as he takes on unseeded and former World No.8 Karen Khachanov in the first of the two semifinals at the US Open 2026. Meanwhile, Ben Shelton will face Frances Tiafoe in an all-American second semifinal in the Big Apple.

Zverev, the reigning Roland Garros champion, is bidding for his second Major title and his second appearance in the final in New York. He was a runner-up to Dominic Thiem here in 2020 and missed out on the title despite having a two-set lead.

Meanwhile, the big-hitting Khachanov is playing his third Grand Slam semifinal and is bidding for his maiden appearance in the title clash after having been one of the losing semifinalists at the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Australian Open.

The two have faced each other nine times previously, with the German top seed holding a 6-3 lead. 'We had some great matches. He's leading the head-to-head, I think, 6-3 if I'm right, tough battles," said Khachanov on his upcoming clash against Zverev. "Last year I won in Canada, which was very important after a few defeats that I had against him."

Zverev first met Khachanov in 2016 and heaped praise on his opponent ahead of their last four outing. "There are people that you don't see from the outside, but I think he's somebody that works extremely hard. He's on the practice courts more than most people," Zverev said.

"He's always searching for solutions. He's always trying to find new ways to get better. He has a great coach who I've known also since juniors. He's been with him since juniors. That I respect a lot when people go together for a long time and go together a long way."

Meanwhile, in the other semifinal, eighth seed Shelton takes on 11th seed Tiafoe as two Americans look to enter the final. Shelton comes into the semifinal after ending defending champion Carlos Alcaraz's run in the quarterfinals, while Tiafoe beat former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the round of 16 and battled past an impressive unseeded American Alex Michelsen in the last eight.

The two have met each other four times, with Shelton leading the head-to-head battle 3-1, winning the most recent clash at the Citi Open. The two have met each other at the US Open twice before, and those wins have been split 1-1 between the two.

The two have been in impressive form too. Shelton has won four ATP Tour titles this year, with his wins coming on all three surfaces. The 11th seed won the grass title of Halle and played the final at the ATP Masters 1000 at Cincinnati.

Both Americans have never reached a final at a Major, with Shelton being a semifinalist at the 2025 Australian Open and the 2023 US Open previously. Meanwhile, Tiafoe has been a semifinalist at the US Open in 2022 and 2024.

When to watch?

(1) Alexander Zverev vs Karen Khachanov semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium: 12:30 AM IST (Sep 12)

(11) Frances Tiafoe vs Ben Shelton semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium: Estimated 4:30 AM IST (Sep 12)

--IANS

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