‘Besharam’ actress Pallavi Sharda to star in French-Indian romance 'Stay': Films are a weird world

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Pallavi Sharda, who was seen starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the 2013 film “Besharam”, will be seen starring in a French-Indian romance 'Stay'. The actress spoke about the deeply immersive process of making films, describing cinema as a “weird world” that draws actors into “vortexes of creation” even when the cameras are not rolling.

On Instagram, Pallavi shared the announcement made by a publication. It also mentioned that the actress will feature as a recently divorced woman named Sailee “living in India who has been groomed to take over her father's successful company.”

“During a trip to Paris, she falls for Leo, a delivery driver who dreams of becoming an actor.

Their relationship is tested by family pressure, class differences, and the economic and cultural realities separating their lives in France and India.”

Turning to the caption section, the actress wrote about her latest project with filmmaker Rohena Gera.

“You make film. And then you sell the film. That is how you do it. But at the core of any film is an idea, a feeling, a vibration. We just work as doulas to make it come alive.”

“I pinched myself every time I got to zoom with Rohena in the lead up to this film and delve deeply into our feelings and the mythologies that surrounded us as women operating across lands and cultures - in exploring the strangeness of constant cultural oscillation,” she wrote.

“Films are a weird world. They suck you in to vortexes of creation, the aliveness of which exists just as much when the cameras are not rolling.”

She said every film takes actors deep into themselves, making the pauses between projects equally important for processing and integrating the experience.

The actress added: “The pauses between sets sometimes brings emptiness, yearning, but also synthesis… the experience of each film portal for an actor takes you so deep inside parts of yourself that you need the pauses in between to integrate. I’m still integrating this one.”

Besharam was directed by Abhinav Kashyap. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Javed Jaffrey also feature in the film. The film follows Babli is a small-time thief who steals cars in order to support a noble cause. His life takes an interesting turn when he falls in love with Tara and decides to mend his ways.

--IANS

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