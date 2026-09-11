‘Tried to remain calm and take the innings deep’: Shafali on 64-run knock against Bangladesh

Dubai, Sep 11 (IANS) Shafali Verma said she focused on staying calm and contributing to the team as she adapted to a difficult batting surface during her match-winning 64 against Bangladesh in the Women’s Asia Cup semifinal here on Thursday.

Shafali produced a fiery 40-ball 64, hitting seven fours and three sixes, to help India recover from the early dismissal of Smriti Mandhana and post 149/6 in their 20 overs at the Dubai International Stadium.

India then produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Bangladesh to 109/7 and seal a 40-run victory, booking their place in the final.

Despite the challenging conditions, Shafali said she was prepared to change her approach according to the situation and allow her opening partner Smriti Mandhana to take on the attack when required.

“Sometimes, you know, as an opening batter, sometimes I get six fours and sometimes I didn’t. So, I am just trying to, you know, just be calm and just take singles on that time because there is Smriti as well; she will also hit that six and four,” Shafali said in a video released by BCCI Women.

“Sometimes, I am just trying to, you know, just be there for the team and just try to take the innings deep," she added.

Shafali made the most of an early reprieve and went on to register her 20th T20I half-century. Her aggressive knock provided India with the momentum they needed on a surface where several batters struggled to time the ball.

Deepti Sharma, who played a crucial role with both bat and ball, praised Shafali for keeping her composure despite the difficult conditions

“The ball wasn’t coming to her as she wanted. Today was a different challenge from previous games, and the pitch was also tough, but she kept her calm and believed in her shots. That was good to see, and looking at her shots, it felt that her mindset was clear and she knew what to do, and these small things were helping her,” Deepti said.

Deepti herself contributed 13 off six deliveries in the final over to push India close to the 150-run mark before being dismissed. She then returned figures of 3-26 to play a key role in restricting Bangladesh.

Reflecting on her brief but useful contribution with the bat, Deepti said she was happy to make an impact even though she faced only a handful of deliveries.

“First of all, I am very happy that I got to play 2-3 or 4 balls, and I was just waiting to play such small innings as soon as possible. I am very happy that I was able to contribute in the last few balls. It was like, if the total score was 150, it would have been very good for the team,” she said.

Deepti added that contributing across departments remains an important part of her role as an all-rounder.

“So, I felt very good after that. I think it has come from the start. When you go to all three departments to do your best, then obviously you are one step ahead, whether it is batting, bowling or fielding,” she said.

Shafali, meanwhile, also highlighted the importance of the bowling unit working together, praising Shree Charani and the other Indian bowlers for maintaining pressure on Bangladesh.

“Shree, the way she is bowling, that’s what she is doing well for our team. We are just trying to, you know, just try to bowl in the partnership,” Shafali said.

“And that’s what our spinner is doing, and even our passer is also doing well. So, with the good rest, we all are doing well in the batting and in the bowling. So, we are just trying to win every game,” she added.

India’s 40-run victory puts them in the Women’s Asia Cup final, with the second semifinal between Pakistan and defending champions Sri Lanka set to determine their opponents.

--IANS

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