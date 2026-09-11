India’s electronics exports to BRICS jump nearly 50 pc, momentum to surge after 18th Summit: Industry

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) India’s electronics exports to BRICS member nations rose 49.27 per cent in 2025–26, outpacing the country’s overall export growth of 26.53 per cent, an industry chamber said on Friday.

The statement from Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) said the surge strengthens the case for turning BRICS' 18th Summit proposals on digital infrastructure and trade facilitation into concrete gains for exporters.

ESC noted that the United Arab Emirates and China were the largest destinations within BRICS, together accounting for 88.50 per cent of India’s electronics exports to the grouping. Among the product categories, Telecom Equipment had the largest share of 74.60 per cent, the statement added.

The industry chamber highlighted that BRICS accounted for around 19.61 per cent of India’s total electronic exports globally and urged that deeper cooperation could translate into more demand for network equipment, device certification and the software that runs on shared digital infrastructure.

Gurmeet Singh, CEO & ED, ESC said several items on this year's agenda, under India's BRICS Chairship, could have a bearing on this trajectory, though the specific outcomes will depend on how these deliberations progress.

"Discussions around a BRICS Digital Public Infrastructure Repository, and a bilateral India-Brazil ICT memorandum covering 5G/6G, Open RAN and satellite connectivity signed in Pune last month, indicate the direction BRICS digital cooperation could take," Singh said.

The Council also pointed to the proposed BRICS Global Value Chains Action Plan 2026-2030 and the proposed MSME Cooperation Portal as mechanisms that could, if taken forward, support Indian electronics exporters, particularly smaller manufacturers, in plugging into cross-border supply chains.

ESC said the proposed BRICS invoice discounting mechanism, meant to address trade finance gaps for MSMEs, could be especially useful for exporters looking to grow in markets such as Saudi Arabia, Russia, Indonesia and South Africa.

The BRICS Global Value Chains Action Plan 2026–2030 and the proposed MSME Cooperation Portal can open new avenues for Indian electronics exporters, particularly MSMEs, to participate in emerging cross-border value chains, said Rajesh Revankar, Chairman, ESC.

—IANS

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