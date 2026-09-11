Ram Pothineni's #Rapo23 makers welcome actress Samyuktha on board film unit

Chennai, Sep 11 (IANS) The makers of #Rapo23, which will mark the directorial debut of Telugu star Ram Pothineni, on Friday welcomed actress Samyuktha on board the unit of their film.

Taking to its social media timelines to welcome the actress onboard the unit on the occasion of her birthday on Friday, production house Rapo Cinematics wrote, "The world of #RAPO23 welcomes its newest addition. Happy Birthday, @iamsamyuktha_ and Welcome on board! Written & Directed by #RAPO. Produced by Krishna Pothineni.A @rapocinematics Production. Energetic Star @ram_pothineni. @samcsmusic @dop_tirru #ASPrakash @peterheinoffl."

For the unaware, the unit had begun its Pondicherry schedule last month. Sources close to the unit had then informed that Ram Pothineni's ambitious project, tentatively being referred to as #RAPO23, was progressing at a brisk pace.

Sources had disclosed that the unit had plans to shoot a visually appealing song choreographed by popular dance master Brinda in the scenic locations of Pondicherry.

Sources had also added that the unit was looking to shoot several high-voltage action episodes designed by well-known stunt choreographer Vikram Mor, whose impressive filmography includes blockbusters like 'KGF: Chapter 1', 'Kantara', and 'Karuppu'3, during this schedule.

Telugu star Ram Pothineni shot for 24 hours at a stretch on the outskirts of Pondicherry for the film, sources claimed and pointed out that what made the effort commendable was that he was not just directing the film but was also playing the lead in it.

A massive setup was mounted in Pondicherry for the schedule, which continued for nearly nine days. Sources had said that Ram had been pushing himself vigorously as an actor while simultaneously overseeing every aspect of the film as its director. Unexpected rains disrupted the Pondicherry schedule, forcing the unit to temporarily halt filming and return to Hyderabad. The team was expected to head back to Pondicherry soon to complete the remaining portions on the same massive setup.

The film is being produced by Krishna Pothineni under the Rapo Cinematics banner on a lavish scale.

Conceived by Ram himself, #RAPO23 is touted to be a unique psychological action thriller set in a gripping neo-noir world. The film, which was formally announced on the occasion of the actor's birthday, will have Ram Pothineni playing a character called Veera in it.

National-Award winning cinematographer Thirunavukarasu (Thirru) is the cameraman for this film. Along with Vikram Mor, renowned stunt choreographer Peter Hein is designing its action sequences, while AS Prakash is creating impressive sets that will enhance the film's scale and visual appeal.

-- IANS

mkr/