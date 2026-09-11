Karisma Kapoor reveals Raj Kapoor’s special Ganesh Chaturthi tradition at RK Studios

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Karisma Kapoor has opened up about the special Ganesh Chaturthi tradition at RK Studios.

She recalled how her grandfather, legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, celebrated the festival with the studio staff and people from the neighbourhood. Karisma shared the nostalgic memories during the upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Best Dancer Season 5, which celebrates the festive spirit of ‘India Wala Dance.’

The ‘Raja Hindustani’ actress also revealed how Ganesh Chaturthi continues to remain an important tradition for the Kapoor family even today. Karisma has revealed her cherished memories of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at RK Studios. While the celebrations came to an end after the passing of Raj Kapoor, the Kapoor family has continued the tradition, making it a point to seek Bappa’s blessings during the 10-day festivities.

Karisma shared, “Ganesh Chaturthi RK Studios mein bohot saalon se manaya jaata tha aur bohot famous bhi tha, saare staff aur neighbourhood ke saare log aate the. Jabse dadaji guzar gaye, vaha ka Ganesh Chaturthi band ho gaya hai lekin mere saare Kapoor family ke gharon mein Ganesh Chaturthi aaj bhi hota hai. So it is a very important part of our family and hum sabhi jaate hain chahe hum kahin bhi ho, shooting chal rahi hai kuch bhi ho raha hai inn 10 dino mein hum zaroor darshan karne jaate hain.” (Ganesh Chaturthi used to be celebrated at RK Studios for many years, and it was a very famous celebration. All the staff members and people from the neighbourhood would come and join in. Ever since my grandfather passed away, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at RK Studios have stopped. However, Ganesh Chaturthi is still celebrated at all the homes of the Kapoor family. So, it is a very important part of our family, and we all make it a point to go for darshan, no matter where we are or whether we are shooting or busy with something else. During these 10 days, we always make time to seek Bappa’s blessings.”)

Following Karisma Kapoor’s heartfelt recollections, Amruta Khanvilkar opened up about the special bond devotees share with Lord Ganesha. She stated, “Bappa is the only god jisko hum apna friend bulate hai, bhai bulate hai, tu karke bulate hai. Normally Shiv ji hote hain, ab Ganpati Bappa ‘Ha Maza Bappa Aahe!’ Aise bolte hain. Humare Marathi mein ek bade bhai ho, chhote bhai ho, ya phir pita ko ya maa ko humesha ‘aap’ bolte hain na, but Bappa is the only God jisko hum ‘are, tu’ karte hain. Abhi hum Ganpati ji vagere bolte hain, but Bappa ha maza Bappa aahe! So he is a friend, he is a brother, he is a God, he is everything.” (Bappa is the only God whom we call our friend or our brother and address so informally. Normally, when we talk about Lord Shiva or anyone elder to us, whether it is an elder brother, younger brother, father or mother, we always address them respectfully as ‘aap’. But Bappa is the only God whom we address as ‘tu’. We may call him Ganpati Ji and all, but we also say, ‘Bappa, ha maza Bappa aahe!’ — ‘Bappa is my Bappa!’ So, he is a friend, he is a brother, he is God, he is everything to us.”)

The special episode of “India’s Best Dancer Season 5” celebrating the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, will air on Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

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