Indian Navy chief meets Australian counterpart in Canberra, discusses deepening maritime cooperation

Canberra, Sep 11 (IANS) Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Friday met Australian Navy Chief Vice Admiral Matthew Buckley at the Russell Office, administrative headquarters of the Australian Defence Force in Canberra.

According to the Indian Navy, during the meeting the two sides discussed ways to deepen maritime partnership and expand engagement between the navies of India and Australia through joint exercises in 2027.

“The two Chiefs reviewed the progress of bilateral naval cooperation and discussed avenues to further enhance interoperability and operational engagement, including through multiple exercise opportunities in 2027. Adm Swaminathan, accompanied by VAdm Buckley, also paid homage at the Australian War Memorial, honouring the memory and sacrifice of those who served,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

Later in the day, Admiral Swaminathan also held a meeting with Adm Mark Hammond, Chief of the Australian Defence Force in Canberra.

The discussions focused on the growing strategic depth of the India –Australia defence partnership, advancing the implementation of the Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap and identifying opportunities to deepen interoperability and cooperation across the maritime domain.

“The interaction also reflected a shared commitment to translating strategic convergence into tangible outcomes that contribute to a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Admiral Swaminathan was accorded a warm traditional welcome at the Russell Office, featuring a Smoking Ceremony reflecting Australia’s indigenous heritage, followed by a ceremonial Guard of Honour. “The ceremonial welcome marked the commencement of CNS engagements in Canberra during his official visit to Australia,” the Indian Navy stated.

On Thursday, the Indian Navy Chief Swaminathan met Rear Admiral Anita William, Commander of Australian Fleet (COMAUSFLT), at the historic and strategic naval facility HMAS Kuttabul in Sydney. According to the Indian Navy, the talks focused on the evolving maritime capabilities of the Australian Navy and ways to deepen operational cooperation between the navies of the two countries.

"Discussions covered the Australian Navy's evolving fleet capabilities & future inductions, along with opportunities for enhancing interoperability and operational interaction between the two Navies. CNS was also given a familiarisation tour of HMAS Kuttabul, covering its fleet infrastructure and operational capabilities," the Indian Navy posted on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, Admiral Swaminathan began his three-day official visit to Australia, aimed at further strengthening cooperation between the navies of the two nations. The engagements will provide an opportunity to review ongoing naval cooperation and explore avenues for strengthening operational interaction, interoperability, information sharing, training and professional exchanges between the navies of the two nations, read a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, ahead of the Indian Navy Chief’s visit.

According to the statement, Admiral Swaminathan's visit to Australia builds upon the growing momentum in India–Australia ties, following the third India-Australia Annual Summit held in July and the Second India–Australia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue held in June. India and Australia have continued to deepen cooperation in defence and security, including maritime security and regional cooperation, the Ministry of Defence mentioned.

--IANS

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