US memo highlights praise for PM Modi’s diplomacy

Washington, Aug 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew praise among Indian social media users for his diplomatic outreach, defence agreements and personal equation with President Donald Trump during his February 2025 visit to Washington, according to recently released State Department documents.

The internal US Embassy assessment said supporters viewed PM Modi’s engagement with Trump, Elon Musk and Indian Americans as a strategic effort to advance India’s interests on the global stage.

The February 18, 2025, analysis was released by the State Department in July under the Freedom of Information Act. The document is marked “unclassified”, rather than declassified, and the names of the officials involved have been redacted.

“PM Modi was praised in certain circles for his diplomatic outreach, especially when it came to trade negotiations and defense agreements that were seen as positive outcomes,” the assessment said.

“Some people also appreciated the way PM Modi was recognised by President Trump as a ‘tough negotiator,’ which reinforced the idea that PM Modi was representing India’s interests in key conversations,” it added.

The embassy analysis examined public discourse in India on X following PM Modi’s visit to the United States. It identified both positive and negative narratives surrounding his talks with Trump.

PM Modi’s personal relationship with Trump emerged as one of the favourable themes.

“The relationship between PM Modi and President Trump was also viewed in a positive aspect by many,” the assessment said.

“PM Modi’s use of personal diplomacy—like meeting with Elon Musk, engaging with Indian Americans, and joining President Trump at an open press meet was seen as a smart strategic move,” it said. “These moments resonated with users who saw PM Modi as effectively putting India’s interests forward on the global stage.”

The assessment also cited PM Modi’s stay at Blair House, across the street from the White House, as a sign of the respect accorded to the Indian leader by the United States.

Social media users drew parallels with the Washington visits of former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who had also stayed at the historic US presidential guest house.

Another positive theme was support for the US-India Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology, or COMPACT, initiative.

The embassy said the initiative was praised for promoting co-production and “mutually beneficial advancement of military technology on Indian soil.”

PM Modi met Trump at the White House on February 13, 2025, during his first visit to the United States after Trump returned to office.

--IANS

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