Kris Jenner’s heartfelt birthday wish for daughter Kylie Jenner: You’ll always be my little girl

Los Angeles, Aug 11 (IANS) Reality star Kris Jenner wished her daughter Kylie Jenner on her birthday with a heartfelt message. She took to her Instagram, and shared a series of throwback pictures featuring Kylie with her.

Some of the pictures are from Kylie’s childhood. Kris Jenner also penned long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Happy birthday to my amazing baby girl @kyliejenner!! You are so very beautiful inside and out and you have been making me laugh, keeping me on my toes, and filling my heart with so much love and joy since the day you were born. I love our talks, our adventures, and all of the little moments together that mean more to me than you will ever know. You have the kindest heart and you love your family and friends so deeply, and seeing the incredible mother you are to Stormi and Aire is one of the most beautiful things in the world to watch”.

“I am so proud of everything you have created, but I am even more proud of the person you are when nobody else is watching. You are so smart, creative, funny, loving, generous, loyal, and I thank God every day that I get to be your mommy. You’ll always be my little girl… I love you beyond words. Happy birthday my precious girl!!! Mommy”, she added.

Kylie was born on August 10, 1997. She rose to global fame through the reality series ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’. She transformed her celebrity profile into a major business empire, most notably with her cosmetics brand.

She has also built a huge social-media following, turning her personal brand, fashion choices and family life into a powerful cultural force.

--IANS

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