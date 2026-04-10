US-Iran ceasefire talks: Defence veterans slam Pakistan; accuse it of miscommunication

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Defence veterans on Friday mocked Pakistan over reports that it "mediated" a ceasefire between US and Iran. Accusing Pakistan of miscommunicating between Iran and the US, they emphasised on the fact that Israel and Pakistan don't share great bilateral relations.

After America and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, US President Donald Trump stated that he had agreed “based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan,” adding that they had “requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also indicated that Tehran had accepted the agreement “in response to the brotherly request of Prime Minister Sharif,” further fuelling claims of Pakistan’s diplomatic role.

Indian Army Captain (Retired) Anil Gaur told IANS, "Pakistan is not working like an honest peace broker."

He accused the nation of miscommunication. "Pakistan didn't sent the entire draft (conditions) provided by Iran to the US and vice versa," he alleged.

"One who is mediating has a very crucial role. It needs to clearly convey things between the parties, so that both parties understand the basis of the negotiation," Captain Gaur said.

About Israel's issues with Pakistan, he cited the latter's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's now-deleted post on X where he called Israel "evil" and a "curse for humanity" for attacking Lebanon amid a US-Iran ceasefire.

Notably, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, had previously put forward his apprehension regarding Pakistan's role of "mediator", saying Tel Aviv does not look at the country as a "credible player".

Captain Gaur also accused Pakistan of only thinking about "it's own benefit."

He further said that the country is giving itself unnecessary importance and that "Pakistan is lost in it's dreams".

Moreover, he alleged that Pakistan is working only to stay close to America. He gave an example of the controversy which erupted following reports that an early version of Shehbaz Sharif's post on X included 'Draft – Pakistan's PM Message on X'.

Captain Gaur said, "The draft of the tweet came from America and he just posted it as it is."

"Rather it should take care of its own internal matters," he added.

Commodore (Retd) Uday Bhaskar described the role of Pakistan more as a "facilitator" in the talks scheduled to happen in Islamabad.

He said, "The word peace maker has different connotation. So in my view it would be more appropriate to call Pakistan as an enabler or facilitator."

While underlining that Israel and Pakistan do not have a great bilateral relationship, he said, "The talks are between USA and Iran as the main principles. Israel is not in the talks. It has expressed it's discomfort with Pakistan as the facilitator."

Taking a dig over reports of Pakistan claiming a Nobel Prize, he said, "Good luck to Pakistan. US President Trump also wants a Nobel prize, so good luck to them."

However, Commodore Bhaskar cautioned that due to Israel's role, he was not very hopeful about the results of the talks.

"Israel's role has been negative so far, that is why I am not very optimistic about the success of these talks. It cannot happen that USA and Iran will come to an agreement and Israel keeps on attacking Lebanon and any other countries it so wishes with impunity," he said.

--IANS

cg/rad