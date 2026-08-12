US forces disable ship accused of breaching Iran blockade

Washington, Aug 12 (IANS) US forces disabled the steering gear of a Panamanian-flagged cargo vessel as it allegedly tried to breach the US blockade of Iranian ports, according to a statement from the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM).

"CENTCOM forces disabled the steering gear of Panama-flagged M/V Vela Nova as the cargo vessel attempted to transit the Gulf of Oman and violate the US blockade against Iran by sailing toward an Iranian port," the statement said.

A US Navy MH-60 helicopter fired two missiles into the Vela Nova's engine room, according to the command.

"A U.S. Navy MH-60 helicopter fired two hellfire missiles into the Vela Nova’s engine room after the ship’s civilian crew ignored repeated warnings from American forces. The ship is no longer transiting to Iran in violation of the U.S. blockade, which remains in full effect."

"The missile struck the vessel, causing a fire that was subsequently extinguished," maritime security firm Vanguard said in an initial report on the incident.

"As of Aug. 11, CENTCOM has redirected 55 commercial vessels attempting to run the blockade, disabled three non-compliant vessels, and boarded two," the command said.

Meanwhile, Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) underwent a formal change of command in the Middle East on August 11, as Maj. Gen. Kevin Lambert handed over leadership to Rear Adm. Liam Hulin. The ceremony marked the official transfer of command of the US-led task force responsible for supporting efforts against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

Established in 2014 by US CENTCOM, CJTF-OIR advises, assists and enables partner forces in countering ISIS. CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper presided over the ceremony and highlighted the task force’s role in “countering terrorism, strengthening partnerships, and promoting regional security and stability,” according to a post by CENTCOM on X.

Cooper also praised Lambert for his dedication and leadership during his tenure at the helm of CJTF-OIR. The command transition comes as the task force continues working with regional partners to address the threat posed by ISIS and support broader efforts to enhance security and stability across the region.

--IANS

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