August 12, 2026 3:09 AM हिंदी

Canadian Open: Cerundolo/Etcheverry shock top seeds Heliovaara/Patten for Montreal semis spot

Cerundolo/Etcheverry shock top seeds Heliovaara/Patten for semifinals spot in the men's doubles section of Canadian Open in Montreal on Tuesday. Photo credit: ATP

Montreal, Aug 12 (IANS) Francisco Cerundolo and Tomas Martin Etcheverry continued their impressive run at the Canadian Open in Montreal on Tuesday, when they stunned top seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten 6-3, 6-4 to reach the men's doubles semifinals.

Best known for their singles exploits, the Argentines have made a major impact on the doubles court this week in Montreal. After defeating defending champions Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool in the opening round, Cerundolo and Etcheverry produced a clinical quarterfinal victory against the joint No. 1 players in the PIF ATP Doubles Rankings.

Heliovaara and Patten were chasing their sixth tour-level title of the season, having already lifted trophies in Adelaide, Doha, Dubai, Madrid and at Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Theo Arribage and Albano Olivetti saved two match points to reach the quarterfinals on Sunday.

The Frenchmen clawed past Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus 7-6(5), 5-7, 11-9, saving two match points at 7/9 in the Match Tie-break to set a quarter-final clash with Daniil Medvedev and Fabian Marozsan in Montreal.

Arribage and Olivetti are into the quarter-finals at an ATP Masters 1000 event for the first time this year as a team, but they have enjoyed standout results this season. In 2026, they have lifted trophies in Halle, Dallas, Auckland, Mallorca and Montpellier.

The Frenchmen are currently seventh in the PIF ATP Live Doubles Teams Rankings and are aiming to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals, held from 15-22 November.

--IANS

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