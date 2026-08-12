August 12, 2026 3:11 AM हिंदी

Kazakhstan: Indian Envoy, Almaty Guv discuss cooperation

Kazakhstan: Indian Envoy, Almaty Guv discuss cooperation (Photo: IANS)

Astana, Aug 11 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Y.K. Sailas Thangal, on Tuesday met Marat Sultangaziyev, governor of Almaty Region, in the city of Konaev and discussed strengthening cooperation in trade and investment opportunities.

“India’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Y.K. Sailas Thangal, held a fruitful meeting with the Akim of Almaty Region in the city of Konaev. During the meeting, ways to further strengthen cooperation between India and Kazakhstan were discussed, particularly issues related to expanding trade and investment opportunities in the cities of Alatau and Konaev,” the Embassy of India in Kazakhstan stated on X.

“New directions for deepening bilateral commercial cooperation were considered, with special emphasis placed on further strengthening the rapidly developing economic ties between India and Kazakhstan,” it added.

Last week, the Ambassador held discussions with representatives of Kazakhstan’s medical universities to enhance the welfare of Indian medical students in the country.

“Had a productive interaction with representatives of Kazakhstan’s medical universities to discuss ways to further enhance the welfare, safety and academic experience of Indian Med‑students. We exchanged views on strengthening institutional coordination, improving student support services, and implementing mandatory insurance to provide comprehensive medical and emergency coverage. Committed to ensuring a safe, secure and conducive environment for our students,” Ambassador Thangal wrote on X.

Last month, he requested Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh to consider paying a bilateral visit to Kazakhstan, saying it would provide fresh momentum to the partnership between the two countries.

“It was a pleasure to receive and see off Hon’ble MoS for External Affairs in Almaty. During our interaction, I requested him to consider paying a bilateral visit to Kazakhstan at an early opportunity. Such a visit would provide fresh momentum to the growing India–Kazakhstan Strategic Partnership and further strengthen our multifaceted cooperation,” the Ambassador stated on X.

--IANS

ksk/dan

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