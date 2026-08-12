PM Modi to release former President Ram Nath Kovind's autobiography today

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the autobiography of former President Ram Nath Kovind, titled 'Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles', on Wednesday.

The event will be held at 9:30 a.m. at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

"The release of the autobiography by the Prime Minister will mark a significant occasion celebrating the life and contributions of one of India's most distinguished public figures," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

"The autobiography offers a deeply personal account of Ram Nath Kovind's remarkable life journey, tracing his experiences, struggles and achievements from his early years to his distinguished public life and eventual service as the 14th President of India," it added.

The book also provides insights into the values, experiences and circumstances that shaped his journey and public service.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote: "At 9:30 AM tomorrow, 12th August, will take part in the programme to mark the release of the book ‘Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles.’ It is the autobiography of our former President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji. The book is about his inspiring life and efforts to serve society."

Ram Nath Kovind was born in a Koli family on October 1, 1945, in Paraunkh village in the Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh.

He joined the BJP in 1991 and later became the Chief of the BJP Dalit Morcha between 1998 and 2002 and the president of the All-India Koli Samaj.

Soon after joining the BJP, Kovind contested the Ghatampur Assembly constituency, but lost and later contested Bhognipur in the 2007 Assembly elections on the BJP ticket but lost again. In April 1994, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. He served a total of 12 years, two consecutive terms, until March 2006.

He served as the President of India from 2017 to 2022. He was the first person from Uttar Pradesh, as well as the first person from the BJP, to hold the top Constitutional post in the country.

Prior to his presidency, he served as the Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017 and as a Member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh for two successive terms.

--IANS

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