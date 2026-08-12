EAM Jaishankar meets Liberian delegation, reaffirming deeper Global South partnership

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Tuesday met a Parliamentary delegation from Liberia visiting India for a peer learning programme and reaffirmed commitment towards deeper Global South partnership.

“A pleasure to meet a Parliamentary Delegation from Liberia visiting India for the IBSA‑funded peer‑learning programme. Exchanged views on development programmes, sharing the experience of Jan‑Dhan Yojana, MUDRA Yojana, SVAnidhi, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana, and Mission Amrit Sarovar. Appreciated their interest and reaffirmed our commitment towards deeper Global South partnership,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

The delegation comprised members of the Liberian Senate and the House of Representatives and members of the Women’s Legislative Caucus of Liberia, led by Ellen‑Attoh Wreh, along with representatives of UN Women.

Earlier in the day, Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi met the delegation in New Delhi. The delegation is visiting India from August 10-15 on a South‑South Peer Learning Mission, organised with the support of UN Women and funded by the Governments of India, Brazil and South Africa through the India, Brazil and South Africa (IBSA) Fund, administered by the United Nations Office for South‑South Cooperation.

According to the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the delegation was briefed on India’s key initiatives for women‑led development.

“The Minister, Smt. Annapurna Devi, underlined India’s approach of viewing women as active agents of national development and highlighted India’s legislative, programmatic and institutional commitment to women’s empowerment, including in the areas of women’s political representation, gender‑responsive governance and budgeting, institutional responses to violence against women, the care economy and women’s leadership in local governance,” the Ministry stated.

Both sides had a substantive exchange on areas of shared interest and expressed their commitment to deepening cooperation between the two countries within the framework of South‑South cooperation.

--IANS

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