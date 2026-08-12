Big B speaks about Sunny Deol’s famous angry act on sets of ‘Darr’ on ‘KBC’

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, recently recollected an incident when actor Sunny Deol tore his jeans during the briefing of a scene.

During the latest episode of the quiz based reality show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, the veteran actor told Sunny, “I heard one thing once. You were shooting on a set. It was an action sequence. The action director was telling that Sunny was standing and he put his hand in his pocket. And he was listening to what was happening”.

He further mentioned, “And he doesn't agree with what he is being told. He doesn't want to do anything. He didn't agree at all. After a while, there was a sound of a cloth being torn. He was so angry. He pressed it so hard. He couldn't take it out. He was feeling shy. But he doesn't have any shame in his hands”.

The said incident is reportedly from the filming of ‘Darr’ when Yash Chopra told Sunny that his character loses to Shah Rukh Khan’s character during a fight sequence. Sunny didn’t agree with the director primarily because his character belonged to the forces, and was trained to neutralise any threat. But when the director didn’t listen to him, Sunny lost his cool but kept his hands in the pocket to not let the aggression leak through.

Elsewhere in the episode, Big B had a light-hearted exchange with Sunny Deol, as he asked the actor why he took 18 seasons to finally come on the show.

A promo was shared by the channel on Instagram with the caption, “Computer ji, lock this fun conversation and legendary moment”.

In the promo, Amitabh was seen asking Sunny, “Sunny, I want to ask you something. This is the 18th season. What were you doing for so long? Why didn't you join us?”

To which Sunny said, “I was very scared of the show. I had to think”.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan replied, “Sir, I have been here 6-7 times”.

To which Sunny said, “He doesn't think, I do”.

Aamir and Sunny were seen on the show promoting their upcoming film ‘Batwara 1947’. With Sunny in the lead, the drama also features Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles, along with others.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is the official Hindi adaptation of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise. It is presented by actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has hosted the show for its entire run except for its third season, during which Shah Rukh Khan, another actor, replaced Big B.

--IANS

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