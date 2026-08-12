August 12, 2026 3:11 AM हिंदी

Mallika Sherawat’s bold claim: Tom Cruise texts her in DMs

Mallika Sherawat’s bold claim: Tom Cruise texts her in DMs

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actress Mallika Sherawat has made a bold claim, and it involves Hollywood royalty Tom Cruise in her DMs.

The actress, who can be seen in the reality show ‘The Traitors’, has claimed that the Hollywood superstar regularly texts. She even went to the length of claiming that Tom has a crush on her.

During the latest episode of the show, stand-up comedian, Aditya Kulshrestha asked her, “Have you ever had a crush on anyone? No. Or everyone has had a crush on you?”.

Responding to the same, the actress said, “Everyone has had a crush on me. Tom Cruise has had a crush on me recently. I'm not lying. If I had a phone, I would've shown you his videos”.

When asked about the kind of videos he is sending, the actress said, “No, when we were partying together and all. He's fabulous”.

It’s not like the actress doesn’t have access to the direct line to the USA. Earlier, the actress had shared her excitement after receiving an invitation to the White House Christmas dinner.

Describing the experience as “completely surreal”, she expressed her gratitude for the honor, marking a special moment in her illustrious career. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the White House Christmas dinner. In the pictures, Mallika could be seen posing amid the festive décor, with sparkling lights and beautifully adorned Christmas trees.

She also posted a video capturing US President Donald Trump delivering his Christmas and New Year wishes to the audience, with Mallika visible in the crowd. Additionally, she shared a glimpse of the lavish Christmas meal served at the White House.

She wrote in the caption, “Being invited to the White House Christmas dinner feels completely surreal - Grateful #whitehouse #xmasdinner”.

The Christmas reception was held at the White House on December 18, 2025.

--IANS

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