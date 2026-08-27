US Envoy visit Gandhi Smriti, discusses bilateral ties with Vice Chairman

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Thursday visited Gandhi Smriti and held discussions with Vice Chairman Vijay Goel regarding India-US relations, heritage, cultural exchanges and tourism.

“Welcomed H.E. Mr. Sergio Gor, US Ambassador to India, to Gandhi Smriti today. We had a meaningful discussion on India-US relations, heritage, cultural exchange and tourism. I presented him with Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography and a traditional Gandhi Charkha.

Ambassador Gor also paid tribute at the Martyrs’ Column and visited the Gandhi Smriti Museum,” Goel stated on X.

Last week, Ambassador Gor visited Jammu and Kashmir and said the United States will reconsider travel advisories for the Union Territory, adding that Jammu and Kashmir is an important part of India.

"It's a pleasure to be here. The US will reconsider its travel advisories on Jammu and Kashmir. This is an important part of India, " Gor said after meeting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

"I am here, visiting for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place. I am thrilled to be here, thrilled to see this place. We just had a very good meeting. We have some follow-ups, so we hope to take them back to Washington, back to Delhi."

"But a very warm, very cordial welcome, and we look forward to building this relationship forward."

After meeting the US Ambassador, CM Abdullah said, "It was a very good meeting. We had an opportunity to discuss the relations between our two countries, but with specific focus on what the US can do with J&K."

"There are obviously certain legacy issues that over time we will be working to resolve, but we look forward to taking this conversation further."

"This is a conversation that will take place both between Ambassador Gor and Washington, and between the Indian government and me in New Delhi. But we are hopeful that the engagement between the US and Jammu and Kashmir will both widen and deepen in the years ahead," the Chief Minister added.

Gor is the first US Ambassador to visit Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

--IANS

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