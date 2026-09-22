Exercise ‘Veer Guardian 2026’ concludes, enhances interoperability between India and Japan

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Bilateral air exercise 'Veer Guardian 2026' between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) concluded at Air Force Station Jodhpur on Tuesday, serving as a vital platform for enhancing interoperability and strengthening the strategic partnership between the two air forces, the Ministry of Defence said.

"The bilateral air exercise 'Veer Guardian 2026' between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) concluded at Air Force Station Jodhpur on 22 September 2026. The exercise served as a vital platform for enhancing interoperability and strengthening the strategic partnership between the two Air Forces. The IAF deployed a mix of aircraft, including Su-30 MKI, Rafale, and indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. The JASDF participated with the F-2A fighter aircraft," the ministry said in a statement.

Over the 14-day exercise, the two air forces flew advanced missions including within visual range combat and coordinated multi-aircraft missions, and held extensive exchanges on the ground.

"The exercise also witnessed numerous ground interactions between IAF and JASDF personnel such as Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, operational discussions, missions planning conferences, engineering interactions, maintenance practice and aerospace safety briefings wherein various aspects were discussed by both the sides. This enabled the participating contingents to obtain an invaluable insight into each other's best practices and learn from each other's unique capabilities," the statement said.

This was the second edition of the exercise and marked the first visit of JASDF fighter aircraft to India, which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had described as a milestone event for the defence partnership.

"A significant milestone for India-Japan defence partnership! The maiden visit of the JASDF fighter aircraft to India reflects our growing trust and shared commitment to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific," Singh wrote on X earlier this month.

On Distinguished Visitor's Day, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and JASDF Chief of Staff General Takehiro Morita flew the indigenous Tejas at Jodhpur, with Morita describing the sortie as a "powerful symbol of trust, confidence, and friendship".

"Exercise Veer Guardian 26 concludes as a testament to the enduring friendship and professional camaraderie between the two Air Forces. This engagement continues to pave the way for enhanced collaboration and strategic depth of the defence partnership between India and Japan," the ministry said.

--IANS

ksk/as