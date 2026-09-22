India and Greenland discuss possible areas of stronger cooperation

Nuuk, Sep 22 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Denmark, Manish Prabhat, on Tuesday called on Kim Marius Kielsen, Speaker of the Parliament of Greenland, in Nuuk, with the two sides discussing stronger cooperation in mining investment, skilled manpower and culture.

"Ambassador Manish Prabhat called on Hon'ble Kim Marius Kielsen, Speaker of the Parliament of Greenland, in Nuuk. They discussed possible areas of stronger India-Greenland cooperation, particularly in the fields of investment in mining, skilled manpower supply for the healthcare and hospitality sectors and cultural cooperation in areas such as tourism, filmmaking, Yoga and Ayurveda. Hon'ble Speaker also elaborated on Greenland's vision for development and prosperity of its people," the Embassy of India in Denmark said in a post on X.

During the visit, the Ambassador also held talks on India's interest in polar research with a senior Greenlandic official on Monday.

"Ambassador Manish Prabhat met Ms. Natuk Lund Meire, Permanent Secretary of Environment, Nature, Energy and Research of Greenland. India's interest in Arctic Research in collaboration with Greenlandic research institutions and the scientific community were discussed," the Embassy said.

The Embassy also organised 'Namaste Greenland' presentations at the GUX Nuuk High School on Monday, including a Yoga session.

"As part of Namaste Greenland presentations, a Yoga session was conducted at GUX Nuuk High School. Yoga expert Patrizia Madsen from the local Police conducted the session. Ambassador Manish Prabhat joined the session. In his remarks, the Ambassador spoke on the importance of Yoga for healthy living and sustainable practices and the plans to conduct more such Yoga workshops in Greenland in future," the Embassy said.

The presentations also featured a talk on Ayurveda by a local expert, drawing parallels between traditional medicine in Greenland and India.

"Namaste Greenland presentations were organised by the Embassy of India, Copenhagen, in Nuuk at GUX High School. An introductory talk on Ayurveda was given by Greenland's Ayurveda expert Katti Frederiksen, who dwelt upon similarities in traditional medicinal practices of Greenland and India's Ayurveda. Ambassador Manish Prabhat, in his remarks, emphasised how Ayurvedic practices are popular in India as part of everyday life, being adapted globally today and could also benefit the people of Greenland," the Embassy added.

–IANS

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