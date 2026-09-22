72nd National Film Awards: For Yami Gautam Dhar, years of hard work trickled down in ‘Article 370’

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam Dhar, who is set to be honoured with the Best Actress honour at the upcoming edition of the 72nd National Film Awards, has said that despite years of experience as an artiste, her debut National Award has brought out the newcomer in her.

The actress walked the red carpet along with her husband, Aditya Dhar at the National Awards ceremony on Tuesday.

She told Prasar Bharati, “This is the biggest validation that any artiste in this country could receive. It's the highest honour. I don't think I'll be able to express how I am feeling right now. I am still trying to soak in and smile but from inside, I could feel that energy of an absolute newcomer for whom everything is so big, new and so special. ‘Article 370’ gave me so much as an artiste and as an actor”.

The actress is being honoured for her work in ‘Article 370’, which presents the account of the planning and aftermath of abrogation of the contest Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

She further mentioned, “It gave me everything that I have been wanting to do for the longest time. Years of hard work often trickles down to one moment and for me that was ‘Article 370’”.

The 72nd National Film Awards will honour Indian cinema from 2024, are being presented on September 22, 2026, in Kevadia, Gujarat. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will be conferring the awards.

‘Article 370’ has been announced as the winner of Best Feature Film, while Yami Gautam has been named Best Actress for the film. Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty has been honoured with the National Award for Best Actor for his work in ‘Bramayugam’. He will share the award with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who has been feted for his work in the sports biopic ‘Chandu Champion’. Rajkumar Periasamy won Best Direction for ‘Amaran’, while Randeep Hooda received Best Debut Director for ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

--IANS

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