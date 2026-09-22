September 22, 2026 6:29 PM हिंदी

Isack Hadjar to return from wrist injury for Azerbaijan GP

Isack Hadjar to return from wrist injury for Azerbaijan GP

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar will be back racing after recovering from the wrist injury that kept him out of the previous three rounds, the F1 team confirmed on Tuesday.

The Frenchman suffered the wrist injury during the summer shutdown in August and was out for the weekends in Zandvoort, Monza and the new Madring circuit. In his absence, sister team Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson replaced him in the RB22 to partner four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Lawson will now return to the Racing Bulls, where he was replaced by reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda over the past three rounds. Tsunoda will now return to reserve duties.

"Oracle Red Bull Racing is delighted to welcome Isack back this weekend," Red Bull said in a statement.

"Having made a successful recovery from his wrist injury, Isack will return to action at the Baku City Circuit on Thursday.

"The team would like to sincerely thank Liam for his professionalism, dedication and hard work over the past three races. Stepping in under challenging circumstances, he delivered some impressive performances and made a valuable contribution to the team. We wish him all the best as he returns to Visa Cash App Racing Bulls," the Milton Keynes-based team added.

Lawson impressed during his promotion at Red Bull. He finished seventh in the Dutch GP, when home favourite Verstappen crashed out in what was the final Dutch GP in the foreseeable future in the sport. Lawson, the New Zealander, was 14th at the Italian GP; however, he took sixth place at the Spanish GP the following week.

The Azerbaijan GP is scheduled for Saturday, unlike the usual Sunday races in F1. The two practice sessions will take place on Thursday, followed by the final practice on Friday and the qualifying before Saturday's main event.

--IANS

vm/vi

LATEST NEWS

Kushagra, Kotian help India A recover to finish Day 1 on 257/5 against Australia A

Kushagra, Kotian help India A recover to finish Day 1 on 257/5 against Australia A

Campaign ends for India women’s table tennis team with 0-3 loss to North Korea in quarterfinals of the team competition at the 2026 Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday. Photo credit: SAI Media

Asian Games: Campaign ends for India women’s TT team with 0-3 loss to N. Korea in quarters

72nd National Film Awards: Tushar Hiranandani says the honour is tribute to Srikanth Bolla, his belief, perseverance

72nd National Film Awards: Bhushan Kumar says “Receiving the National Award for ‘Srikanth’ is an incredibly proud and humbling moment"

Asian Games: Jugraj scores four as India hammer Sri Lanka 16-1 (Credit: Hockey India)

Asian Games: Jugraj scores four as India hammer Sri Lanka 16-1

Isack Hadjar to return from wrist injury for Azerbaijan GP

Isack Hadjar to return from wrist injury for Azerbaijan GP

Exercise ‘Veer Guardian 2026’ concludes, enhances interoperability between India and Japan

Exercise ‘Veer Guardian 2026’ concludes, enhances interoperability between India and Japan

India and Greenland discuss possible areas of stronger cooperation

India and Greenland discuss possible areas of stronger cooperation

Indian envoy and Japanese minister watch friendship cricket match, agree to strengthen ties

Indian envoy and Japanese minister watch friendship cricket match, agree to strengthen ties

Shipki Pass trade resumption rekindles Tibet narrative debate: Report

Shipki Pass trade resumption rekindles Tibet narrative debate: Report

Tuna caught in Indian waters safe to eat: CMFRI

Tuna caught in Indian waters safe to eat: CMFRI