Jackky Bhagnani backs Salman Khan's stand against body-shaming: 'We all have women around us'

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has voiced his support for Salman Khan's stand against body-shaming.

He stressed the need for greater sensitivity while speaking about others, particularly women. Taking to Instagram stories, Jackky shared a video where he said, “Maine Salman bhai ka jo video Bigg Boss mein dekha, I must say, I’ve known him for so many years, and he is absolutely outstanding. Especially when it comes to the way he conducts himself, I think there’s a lot to learn from him. We were just talking about how Salman Bhai went on public television, on national television, and openly said what he felt.”

The ‘Youngistaan’ actor added, “And honestly, at 60, the way he looks and carries himself is something that many people don’t even manage at 30. So, hats off to him. There’s genuinely so much to learn from him.”

Urging netizens to maintain a respectful boundary before passing comments over anybody and everybody, he concluded, “And guys, this is food for thought for everyone ek daayra hota hai, aur woh daayra pakad ke rakhna chahiye. Uske andar jo masti karni hai, karo, but you should always know where to draw the line.”( “And guys, this is food for thought for everyone. There is a certain boundary, and that boundary should be respected. Within that boundary, have all the fun you want.”)

Alongside the video, Jackky wrote, “Being a public personality does not mean someone is a public property .. we all have women around us and should be sensitive with the choice of words and our actions ..”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently spoke out against online trolling and the way celebrities are photographed by the paparazzi during the “Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar” episode. He questioned the practice of judging or mocking people based on their age, weight, appearance, family background, professional failures or experiences of motherhood. He also called on the paparazzi to be more respectful while photographing actresses.

--IANS

ps/