US envoy attends Himanta Sarma’s oath ceremony, sees stronger trade ties

Guwahati, May 12 (IANS) US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor, on Tuesday said the United States is looking to further strengthen commercial ties with Assam under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a post on social media platform X after attending the swearing-in ceremony of the Assam Chief Minister in Guwahati, the US envoy said he was “honoured” to be invited to the event. “Honored to have been invited to Guwahati today to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The United States and Assam have many commercial ties, and with the CM’s leadership we will identify many more win-win scenarios for both of our nations,” Gor wrote in his post.

The envoy also shared photographs from the ceremony, including a picture with Sarma, who on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Minister for a second consecutive term following the NDA’s decisive victory in the recently concluded Assam Assembly elections.

The presence of the US Ambassador at the high-profile swearing-in ceremony is being viewed as significant amid growing international interest in Assam and the Northeast region, particularly in sectors such as trade, connectivity, energy and investment.

The BJP-led NDA registered a sweeping victory in the recently concluded Assam Assembly elections, paving the way for Sarma to continue as Chief Minister.

Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as the Chief Minister of the state for a second consecutive term, as the BJP-led NDA formed the government in Assam for the third straight time. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sarma at a grand swearing-in ceremony held at Khanapara in Guwahati in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several top BJP and NDA leaders.

Apart from Sarma, four others took the oath as ministers. Former Union Minister Rameswar Teli, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) leader Charan Boro and senior BJP leader Ajanta Neog took oath as Ministers.

--IANS

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