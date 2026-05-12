PM Modi's Netherlands visit to focus on strengthening ties, signing strategic partnership

Amsterdam, May 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Netherlands later this week will focus on strengthening bilateral ties and signing a strategic partnership between the two countries, a statement released by Netherlands government.

On May 16, Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima will receive Prime Minister Modi in audience at Huis ten Bosch Palace. Following this, a lunch will be hosted at the palace for the Indian Prime Minister and part of his delegation. Minister of Foreign Affairs Tom Berendsen will also be present, as well as a number of CEOs of Dutch companies and representatives from the arts and culture sector and academia.

Netherlands Prime Minister Rob Jetten will receive PM Modi at the Catshuis, his official residence. The two leaders will also participate in a roundtable discussion with CEOs hosted by Netherlands Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Sjoerd Wiemer Sjoerdsma.

Later that day, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Jetten, a cooperation agreement will be signed.

"Subsequently, both Prime Ministers will participate in a roundtable discussion with CEOs of Dutch companies regarding economic cooperation between the Netherlands and India. Minister Sjoerdsma will also deliver an opening address. Both PMs conclude the discussion with a short speech," the Netherlands government announced.

In evening, Jetten will receive PM Modi for a delegation meeting and an informal dinner at the Catshuis. During the meeting, the two leaders will discuss cooperation between two nations in security, new technologies, water management and the economy, the situation in the Middle East and the conflict in Ukraine, the statement mentioned.

Various agreements forming part of the strategic partnership will be exchanged between two nations. PM Modi will conclude his visit to the Netherlands on May 17.

This will be PM Modi's second visit to the Netherlands after his previous visit in 2017.

"Prime Minister’s visit will build on the momentum of high-level engagements and close cooperation spanning diverse sectors, including defence, security, innovation, green hydrogen, semiconductors and a Strategic Partnership on Water. Prime Minister’s visit early in the tenure of the new Government will provide an opportunity to further deepen and expand the multifaceted partnership. Netherlands is one of India's largest trade destinations in Europe, with bilateral trade worth USD 27.8 billion (2024-25); and India's 4th largest investor with cumulative FDI of USD 55.6 billion," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Monday.

--IANS

akl/as