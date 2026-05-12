'Not using Chahal was a big mistake': Bangar on PBKS loss

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes Punjab Kings (PBKS) made a crucial tactical error by not using leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal during Delhi Capitals’ successful chase of 211 in their IPL 2026 clash at Dharamsala.

The defeat also marked Punjab’s fourth consecutive loss after starting the season strongly with six wins.

Reacting on the result, the former Indian cricketer was particularly critical of skipper Shreyas Iyer’s decision not to hand the ball to Chahal even once during the innings, despite the leg-spinner’s reputation as a wicket-taker in pressure situations.

“I felt Shreyas Iyer made a tactical error by not using Yuzvendra Chahal. He should have bowled in the middle overs. Chahal is a proven match-winner with the ability to break partnerships. Not giving him the ball was a big mistake.” Bangar told Jio Hotstar.

Bangar pointed to the moment after the ball was changed late in the innings as the ideal opportunity to introduce spin and challenge the set batters.

“He should have bowled at least one over, especially after the ball was changed at the end of the 13th over. That was the ideal time to introduce spin and create pressure. Small mistakes here and there cost Punjab the game,” he added.

Bangar felt that Punjab failed to capitalise on a winning position and the bowlers lacked control during the latter stages of the innings, while the heavy dew further complicated their plans.

“Punjab Kings started the season strongly with six wins, but four straight losses since have hurt their confidence. This match against Delhi was there for the taking. They were in a winning position, but let it slip,” Bangar said

“Their bowling attack lacked discipline, and the dew made it even harder to execute their plans. That allowed Delhi’s batters to take charge,” he added.

Speaking of the match, Delhi Capitals pulled off the highest successful IPL chase in HPCA stadium's history on Monday, reaching 216/7 with six balls remaining to secure a dramatic three-wicket win and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Punjab Kings appeared firmly in control after reducing DC to 38/3 inside five overs, but Axar Patel’s 56 and David Miller’s 51 revived the chase before debutant Madhav Tiwari’s late cameo helped finish the job.

--IANS

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