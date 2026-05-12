Maruti Suzuki selects 6 startups to boost automation, customer experience

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Leading automobile firm Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Tuesday said that it selected six startups under the 10th cohort of its flagship accelerator programme to develop AI-based and technology-driven solutions aimed at improving automation and enhancing customer experience.

According to the firm, the selected startups, named Goat Robotics, SheerDrive, Schijnenn Digital, GenbaNEXT, Swayatt Drishtigochar and Swiftex, have been awarded paid Proof of Concepts (PoCs) to co-create solutions with Maruti Suzuki across key operational areas.

The initiatives will focus on improving safety and efficiency in plant operations, reducing product development timelines, strengthening material-level traceability, and enhancing customer engagement through digital tools, the car maker firm said.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said the collaboration with startups will help the company further improve safety standards in its manufacturing plants, shorten product design cycles and strengthen material traceability to support circular economy efforts.

He added that the programme also aims to enable dealer sales executives to engage with customers more effectively through technology-driven tools.

The accelerator initiative supports the government’s Startup India vision by providing startups with mentorship, access to facilities and opportunities to work on real-world business challenges, the company said.

Moreover, the selected startups and their focus areas include robotics-based material movement solutions, AI-powered used car pricing tools, predictive maintenance systems, digital platforms to accelerate product development, material traceability solutions and sales support platforms for dealership operations.

The company said the programme not only helps startups refine and scale their innovations but also enables Maruti Suzuki to modernise its operations and build future-ready systems.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday settled more than 2 per cent lower at Rs 13,173.60 apiece on the BSE. The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 17,371.60 and a 52-week low of Rs 12,019.75 on the exchange.

--IANS

ag/