‘WFI never stops athletes from competing without any reason,’ says Brij Bhushan on Vinesh's eligibility Row

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Fromer Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh distanced himself from the ongoing controversy surrounding Vinesh Phogat’s participation in wrestling trials, saying the matter falls entirely under the jurisdiction of the current WFI administration.

However, Brij Bhushan defended the federation’s functioning during his tenure, asserting that the body never stopped any athlete from competing without valid reason.

"Where the wrestling will be held or where they will not be held is not my subject. That is a matter for the Wrestling Federation of India to decide: where the trials will take place, who will participate, and who will not.

Since I have served as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India for many years, I can say from my experience that WFI never stops any athlete from participating because WFI exists for the welfare of the players. If someone has been prevented from participating, there must have been a reason for it, and that reason would also have been communicated,” he told reporters.

In its 15-page show cause to Vinesh, the WFI had declared the wrestler "ineligible" to participate in any sanctioned competitions or events until at least June 26, 2026. This ban specifically excludes her from the 2026 Senior Open Ranking Tournament scheduled to begin Sunday in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.

The former World Championships medallist attended the National Open Ranking Tournament and met with WFI president Sanjay Singh. The federation claimed she could not participate because disciplinary proceedings against her were still ongoing under WADA’s Rule 5.6.1, which applies to retired athletes returning to competition.

After the meeting, Vinesh told reporters that she had never violated any anti-doping rules and had only missed one whereabouts filing.

“If I had broken any rule, NADA India would have given me a show-cause notice or banned me. WADA would have done the same,” she said.

“I missed one whereabouts. There are three of them. I had just become a mother at that time. I had an assembly session. I forgot to update. I even apologised to WADA for that. They cleared me and told me I can participate in any international event.”

Vinesh questioned the federation's position, stating that international authorities had accepted her eligibility so there should be no confusion.

“And here they say they are not satisfied with anything. If I can compete internationally, then they should accept the International Federation's decision that I can play,” she said.

--IANS

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