Sunny Hinduja to lock horns with the system in 'Vimal Khanna'

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Amazon MX Player unveiled the trailer of its forthcoming survival thriller "Vimal Khanna" on Tuesday.

An adaptation of the iconic universe "The Vimal Series" by Surender Mohan Pathak, the drama has been headlined by Sunny Hinduja with Isha Talwar and Tara Alisha Berry as part of the core cast, along with others.

Wrongfully accused and stripped of his identity, Vimal’s fight for innocence soon becomes a battle against a system that is determined to destroy him.

He constantly finds himself on the run, being pulled deeper and deeper into a dangerous spiral of betrayal, deception, and survival, with his every attempt to escape only pushing him further in.

Shedding light on the show and his character, Sunny Hinduja said, “Working on Vimal Khanna with Amazon MX Player has been an immersive experience. Vimal is not a conventional hero; he’s an ordinary man pushed into extraordinary circumstances, where survival becomes instinct. What drew me to the character is his internal conflict, the constant struggle between holding on to his identity and adapting to a system that’s working against him. There’s a saying, “Ye Alag Mitti Ka Bana Hai,” which is apt for Vimal and his journey, and is what makes him both vulnerable and powerful."

Acclaimed pulp fiction author Surender Mohan Pathak added, “Vimal Khanna has been a character that readers have connected with for years, and his journey has always been about navigating a world that constantly challenges his identity and sense of self. Seeing this story take shape on screen is both exciting and meaningful. I’m excited for audiences to now experience this world in a new way through Amazon MX Player.”

"Vimal Khanna" is expected to stream for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player from 15th May. It will also be available across mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, JioTV, and Airtel Xstream.

--IANS

pm/