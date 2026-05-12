NZ women fined for slow over rate in ODI series opener against England

Dubai, May 12 (IANS) New Zealand have been fined five per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first ODI of their ICC Women’s Championship series against England in Chester-le-Street.

Amelia Kerr's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, and Helen Pack of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

It said captain Kerr "pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction", so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Jacquline Williams and Rose Dovey and third umpire Sue Redfern levelled the charge.

In a see-saw opening ODI at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, England pulled off a nerve-wracking one-wicket win against New Zealand on Sunday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Bowling first, England restricted New Zealand to 210 with eight balls to spare, despite sloppy fielding display and a century stand between Maddy Green and Melie Kerr.

Chasing 211, England were wobbling at 42/3. Then Maia Bouchier and Freya Kemp steadied the chase with a 68-run partnership, putting the hosts firmly in control. New Zealand were again right back in the game, with the score reading 160/7.

Dean and Lauren Bell took the hosts to within 16 runs of their target, but Mair's pin-point yorker accounted for Bell before Filer was bowled by Jess Kerr, leaving Dean and Corteen-Coleman with 10 runs to get. The duo managed to hold their nerve thereafter, with Dean striking the winning run with ten balls to spare.

--IANS

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