SAI and MyBharat launch nationwide engagement initiatives ahead of CWG 2030

New Delhi, MAy 12 (IANS) In the run-up to the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2030, set to be hosted in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in collaboration with MyBharat, has launched three nationwide engagement initiatives.

These initiatives aim to promote sporting spirit, creativity, and youth participation across the country. As part of the campaign, participants can take part in the ‘Commonwealth Games 2030 Torch Design Contest’, the ‘CWG Reel Challenge’, and the ‘Commonwealth Games 2030 Quiz’.

All three initiatives are free of cost and aim to encourage greater public participation, especially among youth, in India’s sporting movement while fostering creativity, national pride, and collective enthusiasm for the successful hosting of the Commonwealth Games 2030, according to Sports Ministry release.

The competitions are open to all MyBharat users and seek to build awareness and excitement around the vision of ‘#CWG2030InBharat’.

The ‘Commonwealth Games 2030 Torch Design Contest’ invites citizens to design a torch concept inspired by India’s culture, heritage, innovation, sustainability, and sporting excellence. Entries may be submitted in digital or hand-drawn format along with an optional concept note of up to 200 words.

The contest will be conducted online from May 11 to 20. Participants may submit only one entry. Selected winners will receive Fit India hampers and recognition certificates, while eligible participants will receive digital participation certificates.

The ‘CWG Reel Challenge’, encourages participants to create original reels showcasing India’s evolving sporting culture, local sports infrastructure, fitness, and enthusiasm for hosting CWG 2030.

Participants are also encouraged to include messages supporting India’s readiness for CWG 2030 and wishing the Indian contingent success for CWG 2026. The reel duration must not exceed 60 seconds.

The challenge will run from May 7 to 16 May, with one entry permitted per participant. The top five reel creators will receive Fit India hampers from SAI.

The ‘Commonwealth Games 2030 Quiz’ celebrates India’s sporting legacy and aims to increase awareness about the country’s journey in the Commonwealth Games.

The quiz consists of 10 multiple-choice questions to be completed within 5 minutes. Participants must score at least 8 marks to qualify. Only one attempt per participant is allowed.

The quiz is open from May 9 to September 26, and top five winners will be announced every week. Participation certificates will also be provided.

--IANS

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