APEDA facilitates 1 MT makhana export from Bihar to Greece

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) A consignment of 1 metric tonne (MT) of popped makhana -- facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) -- was flagged off from Purnea in Bihar for export to Greece, the government said on Friday.

According to the Commerce Ministry, the shipment was sourced by Indo Global Export, Belouri, Purnea and is being exported to Greece through S. S Foods Exports Pvt. Ltd.

The ministry further noted that the consignment will be shipped from Mundra Port to Piraeus Port in Greece.

The export has resulted in higher price realisation compared with the prevailing domestic market selling price, highlighting the potential for international markets to generate additional value for makhana producers.

India is the world's largest producer of makhana with Bihar accounting for around 80-85 per cent of the country's production, according to the government.

Makhana cultivation in Bihar covers more than 35,000 hectares across 10 districts.

Bihar Agriculture Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said India exported more than 7,000 MT of makhana and value-added makhana products worth $22 million in FY 2025-26 to more than 20 international destinations, the ministry said.

He said the Bihar government was working on an Agri Export Policy aimed at supporting farmers and improving their incomes through export promotion.

Sinha also said packhouses had been developed to support the makhana export value chain.

The export from Purnea to Greece is part of efforts to expand international market access for Bihar's makhana producers and exporters, the ministry said.

APEDA has been facilitating market linkages and supporting exporters in taking Indian makhana to international markets, including European destinations.

The ministry said expanding exports could help connect Bihar's makhana producers with international demand, diversify markets and create opportunities for improved returns to farmers.

--IANS

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