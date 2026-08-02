US embassies urge citizens to 'consider departing' Mideast countries amid heightened tensions

Cairo, Aug 2 (IANS) The US embassies in some 10 Middle East countries on Saturday warned American citizens to exercise caution and "consider departing or be prepared to depart should there be escalation."

On their websites, the US embassies in countries including Israel, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia issued similar security alerts, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation," the alerts said, adding that Americans in the region should consider departing, or be prepared to depart should there be escalation.

The embassies advised US citizens in the Middle East to exercise caution and heightened vigilance and to be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions.

They also advised US citizens outside the region to "seriously reconsider travel to and through the Middle East."

Earlier on Saturday, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that Iran has prepared an "extensive" plan to respond to potential attacks on Iranian infrastructure.

Tasnim cited a senior security official as saying that Iran has prepared an "extensive" plan in response to US media's recent claims about possible US and Israeli strikes against its infrastructure. The plan reportedly involves targeting vital Israeli infrastructure and US energy infrastructure in the Middle East.

The developments came amid renewed exchanges of airstrikes between the United States and Iran after days of pause, as well as the emergence of a new Red Sea front involving Yemen's Houthis and Saudi Arabia.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders and civilians. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks on US and Israeli bases and assets in the region, while tightening control over the Strait of Hormuz.

--IANS

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