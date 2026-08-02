Happy with a medal but disappointed with performance: Chithravel targets Asiad gold after CWG silver

Glasgow, Aug 2 (IANS) Indian triple jumper Praveen Chithravel admitted that though he won the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, he is a little disappointed with his performance, and now he is targeting a gold medal at the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi, Nagoya, Japan.

Competing in cool and challenging conditions, the 25-year-old triple jumper, who missed the medal by the narrowest of margins in the Birmingham Games, produced a best leap of 16.58m to finish second behind Jamaica's Jordan Scott in Glasgow.

Addressing the heartbreak of finishing just three centimetres short of a podium in 2022, Chithravel told IANS, "Winning a medal at a major competition is very important to me, so I’m glad to have secured one. I am happy to win the silver, especially after finishing fourth last time, though performance-wise, I’m still a little disappointed."

Chitravel dedicated his medal to his family. "I would like to dedicate this silver medal to my family, my coaches, and my friends. My father is my biggest inspiration to do well; he has always encouraged me and reminded me of my potential."

The national record holder, who failed to progress beyond the qualification round At the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo with a best jump of 16.74, soared 16.92m to win the title at the inter-state athletics championships in June and booked his berth for the upcoming Asian Games.

'Next, my focus is on the Asian Games. I won a bronze last time, but this time I’m targeting the gold. Supported by the AFI and SAI, I am heading to the Czech Republic tomorrow for a two-week training camp. After that, we’ll return to India before heading to Japan for the Asian Games," he said.

Chithravel holds the Indian men's triple jump national record of 17.37m, first set in Cuba in 2023. He equalled the mark at the Federation Cup in Kochi last year.

--IANS

bc/