Diljit Dosanjh savours Japan’s delicacies as he explores Tokyo ahead of Europe tour

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is making the most of his time in Japan before embarking on his much-awaited Europe Tour.

The ‘Udta Punjab’ actor recently shared glimpses from his Tokyo visit, giving a peek into his travel diaries filled with food, shopping, and memorable experiences. In the pictures and videos, Diljit can be seen exploring the vibrant streets of Tokyo while enjoying Japanese delicacies. He also treated himself to a delicious ice cream and explored local shops, capturing moments from his fun-filled outing.

In the clip, the singer-actor can be seen entering a grocery store, browsing through items and enjoying a cup of coffee. In the caption, he wrote, “Jatt in Japan. Before Europe Tour Shopping in Tokyo.” Diljit also shared the dates and locations of his upcoming concerts in the caption. The Europe Tour will kick off in Berlin on August 21, followed by performances in Dublin on August 25, Paris on August 28, Vienna on August 30, Milan on September 5, Amsterdam on September 7, London on September 12, Birmingham on September 18, and Manchester on September 20.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh recently made headlines after extending his support to students following the Delhi Police’s alleged use of violence to disperse thousands of students and youth activists during a CJP-led protest march to Parliament on July 20.

Diljit recalled the backlash he faced when he was labelled "anti-national" for extending support to the farmers' protest. In his post, the singer-actor said he is prepared to face similar criticism this time as well.

He had written, “Mere Te Already Anti Nationalist Da Tag Baut Vaar Lagg Chuka.. Hun V Mainu Anti-nationalist Keha Jaega. After Kisan Protest.. I faced a Lot of Backlash & Legal Problems which I can’t Even Discuss.. Baki Rab Sab Dekh Reha, Baba Bhalli Karu. (I have already been labelled an 'anti-national' many times. Even now, I know I will be called anti-national again. After the farmers' protest, I faced a lot of backlash and legal problems that I still cannot even discuss. The rest, God is watching everything. May Baba bless everyone).”

--IANS

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