August 02, 2026 12:32 PM हिंदी

FII selling in India moderates amid steady improvement in foreign investors’ sentiment

FII selling in India moderates amid steady improvement in foreign investors’ sentiment

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) The trend in monthly foreign institutional investor (FII) net flows highlights gradual improvement, with net outflows declining from Rs 122,540 crore in March to Rs 70,140 crore in April, Rs 55,960 crore in May, Rs 49,030 crore in June and just Rs 5,780 crore in July, according to provisional exchange data.

FII selling has moderated significantly over past months, indicating a steady improvement in overseas investor sentiment, said analysts.

"After witnessing record-high outflows earlier in 2026, the pace of selling has eased considerably, with July recording the lowest monthly outflow of the year,” said Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking.

The final week of July marked a notable shift in FII activity. Overseas investors turned net buyers in multiple trading sessions, resulting in net purchases of Rs 5,950 crore for the week, based on provisional exchange data.

This reversal suggests improving confidence in Indian equities amid supportive domestic fundamentals, said the analyst.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continue to remain net buyers in all the 7 months in 2026.

For the month of July, DIIs purchased Rs 35,100 crore while in the previous week, DIIs were net buyer by Rs 5,390 crore.

According to Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura, Indian equity markets wrapped up the week on a firm footing, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing at 24,366.

Domestic sentiment has been bolstered by a decisive turnaround in foreign capital flows.

While the USD/INR hovering near 95.42 and Brent crude consolidating around $87 per barrel, demand cautious vigilance on the imported inflation front, strong domestic institutional buying and robust bluechip buying have established a solid market floor, said the analyst.

The near-term outlook remains constructively bullish as investors price in healthy earnings momentum and strengthening macro-liquidity, said market watchers.

In August, investors will closely track crude oil price movements and developments in the ongoing US-Iran geopolitical tensions.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

From ICU bed to CWG podium: How Shubham Juyal built his life after amputation to win silver medal

From ICU bed to CWG podium: How Shubham Juyal built his life after amputation to win silver medal

Have already played for India, that’s not something I have to achieve now: Bhuvneshwar

Have already played for India, that’s not something I have to achieve now: Bhuvneshwar

Deepika Padukone's post about struggles of lifting during pregnancy hints at daughter Dua

Deepika Padukone's post about struggles of lifting during pregnancy hints at daughter Dua

#Karthi30 makers welcome music director Devi Sri Prasad onboard unit of film (Photo Credit: Sithara Entertainments/X)

#Karthi30 makers welcome music director Devi Sri Prasad on board the unit of the film

India's youth is aware, socially conscious, serious about their duties: PM Modi

India's youth is aware, socially conscious, serious about their duties: PM Modi

Tanvi clinches maiden Super 300 title, becomes youngest Taipei Open champion in event's history

Tanvi clinches maiden Super 300 title, becomes youngest Taipei Open champion in event's history

Madhavan-starrer GDN's makers reveal Jenson Dhivakar's look as Vellaiyan in film! (Photo: Varghese Moolans Pictures/Instagram)

Madhavan-starrer GDN's makers reveal Jenson Dhivakar's look as Vellaiyan in film!

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar's friendly advice to GenZ: Stop abusing

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar's friendly advice to GenZ: Stop abusing

Actor Veera pays tribute to mountaineer Nims Dai; says, "Legends never truly leave the mountains" (Photo: Veera/Instagram)

Actor Veera pays tribute to mountaineer Nims Dai; says, "Legends never truly leave the mountains"

Malaysia U-21 men's hockey team arrives in India for eight-match exposure tour

Malaysia U-21 men's hockey team arrives in India for eight-match exposure tour