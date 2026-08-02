Cotton is the cornerstone of India's rural economy, agricultural prosperity

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Cotton is the cornerstone of India's rural economy, self-reliance and agricultural prosperity, and the government is committed towards the welfare of cotton farmers, according to Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh.

According to him, the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) undertook one of the largest MSP procurement operations in its history by procuring over 522 lakh quintals of seed cotton (kapas) through nearly 24 lakh farmer transactions, while directly transferring Rs 41,530 crore into farmers' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

The minister highlighted that the MSP for seed cotton has been increased by about 7 per cent for Cotton Season 2026–27, ensuring remunerative prices and strengthening the income security of cotton-growing farmers across the country.

The recently-approved Cotton Productivity Mission–Kapas Kanti has an outlay of Rs 5,659 crore over five years, represents a transformational initiative aimed at enhancing cotton productivity and quality, modernising cotton processing infrastructure, promoting branding and traceability through Kasturi Cotton Bharat.

Singh said that Kasturi Cotton Bharat reflects India's vision of taking premium Indian cotton from "Farm to Fashion to Global Market" through internationally accepted standards of certification, traceability and sustainability.

Singh expressed confidence that the collective efforts of the government, farmers, industry and research institutions would accelerate the growth of India's cotton sector and significantly contribute towards the realisation of the vision of Viksit Bharat.

A major highlight of the programme was the signing of four Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening India's cotton ecosystem. The 'Kapas Darshan' Bulletin was also launched ay the event to provide cotton farmers with timely advisories on weather, markets, scientific cultivation practices, quality management and various government initiatives.

Padmini Singla, Joint Secretary (Fibre), Ministry of Textiles, said that India's cotton sector is entering a transformative phase driven by innovation, sustainability and productivity enhancement.

The Ministry of Textiles remains committed to strengthening the entire cotton value chain — from Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Fabric and Fabric to Fashion.

—IANS

na/