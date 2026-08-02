'A golden day...': IOA chief PT Usha hails India's rise to 4th spot in CWG 2026 medal tally

Glasgow, Aug 2 (IANS) (IANS) Expressing immense pride over the Indian boxers' dominating performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha hailed the nation's rising stature on the international sporting stage, describing the achievement as a "Golden day for India."

Indian boxing scripted history at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday by bagging seven gold medals, the highest-ever gold haul for the country in the competition. This is India's best-ever performance in the CWG boxing competition.

Reacting to the Indian contingent's surge in the medal standings, Usha expressed the emotional impact of seeing Indian athletes secure top honours and hearing the national anthem played on the victory podium.

"I am so happy; this is a golden day for India. Every time our boxers win a gold medal and the national anthem plays on the podium, it is a deeply proud moment for both me and our country," Usha said. "Today is a big day for everyone, especially as we keep winning gold medals. Words cannot fully express how proud and elated I feel."

India made a leap on the medal table, climbing from the 10th position to 4th place after securing a total of 39 medals, even while competing in a limited number of events. Crediting strong administrative backing, the legendary sprinter-turned-administrator lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continuous motivation toward the athletes.

"Even with a limited number of events, we managed to win 38 medals. We were 10th in the medal table, but now we have jumped to fourth place. Our government and the Prime Minister himself motivate the athletes, congratulating them when they return and ensuring they receive whatever support they need," she added.

The IOA chief also pointed out that an athlete's success on the podium is the outcome of an ecosystem working behind the scenes. "Behind every athlete, there is a dedicated team: coaches, doctors, physiotherapists, masseurs, and mental trainers. With full backing from both the government and the Indian Olympic Association, as well as the various sports associations doing their part, our players are getting the support they deserve," she stated.

--IANS

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