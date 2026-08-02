Anupam Kher gets emotional on Friendship Day, says true friends bring strength and comfort

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher celebrated Friendship Day with a heartfelt message dedicated to the special bonds in life.

Sharing his thoughts on the importance of true friendships, the ‘Special 26’ actor said that a person’s real wealth is not measured by their bank balance but by the friends they have. Anupam shared that genuine friendships bring comfort, strength and a sense of security, adding that true friends are the ones who stand by you without expectations or formalities. Sharing his video, the actor wrote, “Today is friendship day. I always say man's real wealth is not bank balance... They are friends. Friendship is like the pose button of a tape recorder. Meet after months, meet after years... Just presses the button and the thing starts where it left off.”

“No calculations, no complaints, no formality. Friends don't just make you laugh... They make you stronger. Give you comfort. It gives realization that if anything ever happens in life, there are some people you can call without thinking. Perhaps this feeling is called friendship.”

He added, “And to be honest... Friends do not only make life happy, they keep the mind calm too. They give courage, trust, and feel a strange security. Today on friendship day I want to say thank you to each of my friends. And want to wish every person in the world who has even a true friend. Because if yours.”

In the video, the 71-year-old actor said expressed that friendship is not just a relationship but a feeling. He shared that a true friend is not someone who is present every day, but someone who comes to mind during difficult times. He added that real friendships never change, no matter how much time passes.

Anupam Kher’s post comes on Friendship Day, which is celebrated in India on the first Sunday of August every year. This year, the occasion falls on Sunday, August 2. The day is observed by friends exchanging friendship bands, greeting cards, gifts and heartfelt messages.

--IANS

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