May 21, 2026 2:15 PM हिंदी

US diplomat in Nepal summits Mt. Everest

US diplomat in Nepal summits Mt. Everest

Kathmandu, May 21 (IANS) Mike Harker, Public Affairs Chief at the US Embassy in Nepal, successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest (Sagarmatha), becoming one of the season's most high-profile climbers from the diplomatic community to scale the world's highest peak.

Harker stood atop the 8,848.86-meter mountain at around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, marking his first ascent of the world's tallest peak, Seven Summit Treks, the expedition organiser, said in a social media post.

His achievement comes after years of engagement with Nepal's mountains and culture. Harker had previously climbed Lobuche East (6,119 meters) and completed the Annapurna Circuit trek.

Colleagues and members of Nepal's mountaineering community congratulated Harker on the successful ascent, describing it as a reflection of his admiration for Nepal's natural heritage and mountain culture.

"Standing on the summit of Everest must have been a profoundly meaningful moment, bringing together his love for the mountains and his respect for this sacred land," Seven Summit Treks said in a congratulatory message.

Following the ascent, Chhang Dawa Sherpa, director of Seven Summit Treks, in a social media post, praised Harker's "quiet determination and deep respect for the mountains, Nepal's culture, and spirituality."

Besides Harker, a total of 77 US nationals have received permits to climb Mt. Everest during the current spring season, according to the Department of Tourism.

In recent years, diplomatic staff, corporate executives, and amateur climbers have increasingly joined guided expeditions on the world's highest peak as Nepal's commercial mountaineering industry continues to flourish.

Nepali authorities have issued permits to 494 foreign climbers attempting Mt. Everest, the highest number ever recorded for a spring climbing season. Despite flight disruptions caused by the conflict in West Asia involving the United States and Iran, as well as a hike in Nepal's royalty fees, the allure of reaching the world's highest peak continues to attract aspiring mountaineers from around the globe.

Harker's summit also comes at a time when the US Embassy in Nepal is actively engaging in discussions on the future of mountain tourism. Later this month, the embassy is set to host Ascent Summit 2026, featuring a panel discussion titled "The Changing Face of Everest Tourism."

--IANS

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