May 21, 2026 2:14 PM हिंदी

Delhi Airport issues public health advisory amid Ebola concerns

Delhi Airport issues public health advisory amid Ebola concerns

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday issued a public health advisory for passengers arriving from or transiting through Ebola-affected countries, asking travellers showing symptoms of the disease to immediately report to health authorities at the airport.

In a post on social media platform X, Delhi Airport shared a health information advisory issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The advisory applies to passengers arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, which were identified as high-risk countries based on World Health Organization (WHO) updates.

According to the advisory, travellers experiencing symptoms such as fever, vomiting, weakness or fatigue, diarrhoea, headache, unexplained bleeding, muscle pain or sore throat have been asked to immediately report to the Airport Health Officer or health desk before immigration clearance.

Passengers who had direct contact with the blood or body fluids of a suspected or confirmed Ebola patient have also been instructed to inform health authorities at the airport.

The advisory further stated that travellers developing symptoms within 21 days of arrival should seek immediate medical care and disclose their recent travel history to healthcare authorities.

Delhi Airport urged passengers to cooperate with health screening and public health measures in the interest of passenger safety and compliance with International Health Regulations (IHR).

The advisory comes amid growing global vigilance over Ebola outbreaks in parts of Africa.

In addition, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has reported 131 suspected deaths and 513 suspected Ebola cases in the latest outbreak. DRC Health Minister Roger Kamba on Tuesday said that the deaths were recorded in affected regions, though not all fatalities were necessarily linked to Ebola.

Notably, Jordan on Wednesday announced a temporary ban on the entry of travellers from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda following Ebola-related concerns in the two countries.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

'MI focused on 40 overs of quality cricket, not the points table': Mhambrey

'MI focused on 40 overs of quality cricket, not the points table': Mhambrey

Tejasswi Prakash jokes ‘plan karke bacche hone hote toh aapke hote…’ at Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi

Tejasswi Prakash jokes ‘plan karke bacche hone hote toh aapke hote…’ at Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi

PM Modi gifts Shantiniketan bag, Tagore books, Loktak Tea and Pashmina stole to Swedish leaders

PM Modi gifts Shantiniketan bag, Tagore's works, Loktak Tea and Pashmina stole to Sweden PM, crown princess

Ketan Kushwaha to lead Indian hockey men’s squad for U18 Asia Cup

Ketan Kushwaha to lead Indian hockey men’s squad for U18 Asia Cup

Rogan Painting to Kesar Mangoes: PM Modi presents exquisite gifts to UAE President

Rogan Painting to Kesar Mangoes: PM Modi presents exquisite gifts to UAE President

Chokepoints emerging as new hurdle for global trade flows: Report

Chokepoints emerging as new hurdle for global trade flows: Report

Jessica Alba: This year’s flying by, I’m reminding myself to slow down

Jessica Alba: This year’s flying by, I’m reminding myself to slow down

Afghan journalist arrested by Pakistani Police in Islamabad

Afghan journalist arrested by Pakistani Police in Islamabad

Actor Rahman's next is based on a real supernatural incident from the eighties (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Actor Rahman's next is based on a real supernatural incident from the eighties

‘Why am I not getting Padma Shri? Had I known PR was important, I’d have made reels and danced’: Jwala Gutta

'Why am I not getting Padma Shri? Had I known PR was important, I’d have made reels and danced': Jwala Gutta