Defence deals with US risk compromising Bangladesh’s sovereignty: Advocacy group

Ottawa, May 21 (IANS) A leading international advocacy group has expressed grave concern over reports of the Bangladesh government signing two major defence agreements with the United States, warning that the move could carry far-reaching geopolitical and strategic consequences.

The remarks came after Bangladesh and the United States had reached a political-level understanding to deepen defence cooperation, with negotiations progressing on two long-discussed agreements -- the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) and the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA), according to local media reports.

Canada-based 'Global Centre for Democratic Governance (GCDG)' said that both the agreements --- GSOMIA and ACSA --- risk drawing Bangladesh into the military and strategic orbit of a global power, weakening the country’s independent decision-making capacity and compromising sovereign control over defence and security matters.

The GCDG said that finalising the agreements without public consultation, parliamentary scrutiny, or national consensus would mark a “dangerous” shift from Bangladesh’s foreign policy principle of “friendship to all and malice toward none”.

Citing reports, the organisation said that ACSA could expand logistical access for foreign military operations, while GSOMIA may deepen intelligence sharing and military integration with external actors.

“Bangladesh has historically pursued a balanced and non-aligned foreign policy, maintaining constructive relations with all major global and regional powers. Entering into binding military arrangements under foreign pressure risks increasing regional tensions in South Asia and the Bay of Bengal and could entangle Bangladesh in broader geopolitical rivalries,” it added.

Raising alarm over the claims that these agreements may be linked to ongoing trade and diplomatic negotiations with the US, the GCDG said that any attempt to exchange economic or political support for strategic and military concessions would run contrary to Bangladesh’s national interest.

Amid the growing public demands for democracy, accountability, economic relief, and free political participation in the South Asian nation, the organisation said that the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government lacks the “moral and political mandate” to enter “secretive” long-term security commitments that could fundamentally alter the country’s strategic posture.

Slamming the current dispensation, the GCDG said, “These reported moves also expose the political weakness and growing unpopularity of the BNP-led government, which appears increasingly willing to compromise Bangladesh’s sovereignty and national interests in order to secure foreign backing and political legitimacy from external powers.”

--IANS

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