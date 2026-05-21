Rajnath Singh inaugurates Indian War Memorial in South Korea, remembers war veterans

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the Indian War Memorial in South Korea’s Seoul and paid tributes to the Indian soldiers during a commemorative ceremony.

The War memorial has been constructed as part of commemorative events marking the 75th anniversary of the Korean War. It stands as a tribute to the courage, sacrifice and humanitarian service rendered by the 60 Para Field Ambulance of the Indian Army and the Custodian Force of India (CFI) during the war.

Rajnath Singh was joined by the Republic of Korea’s Minister of Patriots & Veterans Affairs in unveiling the war memorial at the Imjingak Park in Seoul.

The two ministers laid a wreath at the memorial and paid homage to the brave Indian soldiers, whose service continues to be remembered by the people of the Republic of Korea, with deep respect and gratitude.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from both countries, military representatives, veterans, members of the diplomatic community and distinguished guests. The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs of Korea dedicated this month in honour of Colonel Rangaraj.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the enduring legacy of India’s contribution to peace and humanitarian assistance on the Korean Peninsula and stated that the shared history and sacrifices of the two nations continue to serve as a strong foundation for the India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership.

He added that commemorating the role of Indian troops helps strengthen people-to-people understanding and brings renewed attention to the historic bonds between the two countries.

He also extended appreciation to the Korean government for its valuable support and cooperation in the establishment of the memorial. The Indian War Memorial has been constructed in the same area where the CFI had established the ‘HIND NAGAR’ in September 1954, housing almost 22,000 prisoners of war till their peaceful repatriation.

The commemoration served as an important effort to honour a significant yet relatively lesser-known chapter of shared India-Republic of Korea history.

The contributions of Indian personnel during the Korean War remain a powerful symbol of India’s long-standing commitment to peace, humanitarian assistance and international cooperation.

The inauguration of the Indian War Memorial also marked the conclusion of Rajnath Singh’s four-day visit to Vietnam and South Korea.

--IANS

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