May 21, 2026 2:12 PM हिंदी

Hina Khan thanks bestie Rubina Dilaik for sending mangoes & ghee from Himachal

Hina Khan thanks bestie Rubina Dilaik for sending mangoes & ghee from Himachal

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Television superstar Hina Khan was recently in for a surprise as bestie and television superstar Rubina Dilaik sent her fresh mangoes and home-made ghee straight from Himachal Pradesh.

Taking to her social media account, Hina shared a video featuring a tray full of ripe mangoes along with a container of homemade ghee.

She thanked Rubina for the thoughtful gesture, and wrote, “Himachal ka home made ghee aur mangoes. Thank you Rubzyyy.”

Talking about Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik’s bond, it first developed during the reality show, Bigg Boss 14, where Hina had entered the house as a senior and mentor while Rubina participated as a contestant.

Throughout the season, Hina was often seen encouraging Rubina and praising her personality. One time, Hina had told Rubina that she carried herself like a queen and urged her to continue with the same confidence and attitude. Rubina, too, has always reciprocated the same and spoken highly of Hina.

Recently, Hina and her longtime partner Rocky Jaiswal were seen vacationing in Goa along with Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla.

On the professional front, Hina rose to fame with her iconic role as Akshara in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She later impressed audiences with projects like ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Naagin 5’, and several reality shows including ‘Bigg Boss 11’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’. Hina has also been bravely battling cancer and has spoken about her journey.

Rubina Dilaik, meanwhile, became a household name with shows like ‘Chotti Bahu’ and ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. She also emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14 and is currently seen participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15.

--IANS

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