May 21, 2026 2:12 PM हिंदी

ICMR hosts first annual clinical trial meet to boost integrative medicine research

ICMR hosts first annual clinical trial meet to boost integrative medicine research

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)'s multicentric Phase III clinical trial has found that Ayurvedic formulations are therapeutically equivalent to standard iron-folic acid supplementation in treating moderate iron deficiency anaemia among women, an official statement said on Thursday.

The ICMR has organised '1st ICMR Annual Clinical Trial Meet 2026' to strengthen India’s clinical trial ecosystem and advance evidence-based integrative medicine research in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

According to the government, the trial -- conducted by ICMR in collaboration with the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) -- enrolled nearly 4,000 non‑pregnant women aged 18–49 with moderate anaemia.

The study compared Punarnavadi Mandura alone and in combination with Drakshavaleha against standard iron‑folic acid supplementation and assessed haemoglobin levels and clinical outcomes over a period of 90 days.

The event also witnessed the launch of the report on advancing First-in-Human Phase 1 Clinical Trials in India.

The study identified major bottlenecks affecting the advancement of early-phase clinical trials in India and recommended measures including strengthening regulatory capacity, streamlining approval processes and enhancing coordination among agencies to support innovation-driven clinical research in the country.

The report was developed through a two-round consultation involving 37 experts from the pharmaceutical industry, Contract Research Organisations (CROs), academia and national regulatory agencies.

A panel discussion saw meaningful deliberations on translating scientific evidence into public health policy and healthcare practice.

The meet brought together policymakers, scientists, clinicians, researchers, regulatory authorities and experts from diverse fields to discuss emerging opportunities, ethical frameworks, regulatory pathways and innovations in clinical research.

The dignitaries highlighted the need for robust clinical research systems, ethical governance and scientific validation of integrative healthcare practices to address emerging public health challenges and strengthen healthcare delivery mechanisms in the country.

—IANS

aar/ag

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