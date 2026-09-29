Urvashi Rautela’s team claims legal action over alleged AI exploitation of actress’ identity

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela’s team has claimed that it is pursuing legal action against a Los Angeles-based artificial intelligence company over the alleged unauthorized use of her name, images, and videos.

According to a statement issued by the actress’ team, the company allegedly used Urvashi’s identity and content without obtaining permission. The team said it is pursuing appropriate legal remedies, with damages currently being assessed at Rs 7,000 crore. The team also stressed that any commercial use of the actress’ name, image or likeness should be carried out only with proper authorization.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Urvashi’s team said, “Their business has allegedly generated billions of dollars in value by using Urvashi’s name, images and videos without authorization. We are pursuing appropriate legal remedies, including damages currently being assessed at ₹7,000 crore against the Los Angeles-based company. Build your AI (artificial intelligence) company. Build your brand. But keep Urvashi’s name out of your business unless you have permission. Team Urvashi Rautela.”

Taking to Instagram, they also shared a note that read, “We are pursuing appropriate legal remedies, including damages currently being assessed at ₹7,000 crore against the Los Angeles-based company. Their business has allegedly generated billions of dollars in value by using Urvashi’s name, images & videos without authorization.”

Recently, actor Salman Khan also raised concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence during an episode of ‘Bigg Boss 20.' The actor spoke about the growing use of AI and the concerns surrounding the unauthorized use of people’s images and identities through the technology. The ‘Sultan’ actor said, “Someone made an AI video, or did AI voice dubbing; that is wrong. AI has progressed so much that it's very scary. It's a very serious thing. You said something, and someone used AI to edit it and kisi ko gali bakdi. You know what they're doing? AI videos bana rahe hain yeh. Bahut saare logon ke. And even I am there in the AI video.”

--IANS

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