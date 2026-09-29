Centre sanctions Rs 1,200 crore to 10 states under PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday handed over financial sanction letters worth more than Rs 1,200 crore to agriculture ministers of 10 states under the Prime Minister Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY).

The disbursement included Rs 290 crore for West Bengal, Rs 198 crore for Haryana, Rs 181 crore for Chhattisgarh, Rs 154 crore for Arunachal Pradesh, Rs 114 crore for Bihar, Rs 104 crore for Karnataka, Rs 75 crore for Mizoram, Rs 64 crore for Himachal Pradesh, Rs 58 crore for Jharkhand and Rs 43 crore for Punjab.

Chairing a meeting attended by Agriculture Ministers and senior officials from various states, Chouhan said the Union Government was not only limiting itself to policy formulation, but also ensuring timely availability of resources to states so that implementation of schemes could begin on the ground without delay.

Highlighting the country’s agricultural performance, Chouhan said that since 2015, the agriculture growth rate has increased from 3 per cent to 4.5 per cent. The average annual increase in foodgrain production has also more than doubled, rising from around 40 lakh tonnes earlier to 84 lakh tonnes per year. He further noted that in just two years, from 2023-24 to 2025-26, rabi foodgrain production recorded an unprecedented increase of 205 lakh tonnes.

Announcing a new mechanism to further strengthen cooperative federalism, Chouhan said that, on the lines of weekly reviews conducted at the Centre, regular monthly virtual review meetings with states would now be held to continuously assess progress. At the state level, a strong State Agriculture Team will be constituted by bringing together the Agriculture Minister, Agriculture Secretary, state agricultural universities, ICAR institutions, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), ATMA and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). Monthly meetings will also be held at the district level.

Emphasising the need to protect soil health and the environment, Chouhan called for a nationwide ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ from October 22 to November 30 this year. Scientists and all key stakeholders will actively participate in the campaign. Based on Soil Health Cards, the campaign will promote balanced use of fertilisers to protect soil fertility and beneficial insects. He also called for large-scale promotion of pulse cultivation in rice fallow areas of eastern India, particularly in Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal, after the paddy harvest.

As part of preparations for the current rabi season, Chouhan stressed that recommendations on crops and improved seeds should be based on soil moisture and water availability.

Stating that the availability of seeds and fertilisers in the country is adequate, Chouhan directed states to take strict legal action against fake fertilisers, spurious seeds and sub-standard pesticides.

Chouhan said the government is pursuing a multi-dimensional strategy to ensure that farmers receive fair and remunerative prices for their produce. The strategy includes strengthening post-harvest management, scientific warehousing and marketing systems.

He said that 100 per cent assured government procurement of tur, urad and masoor at MSP would be undertaken, with arrangements for payment within 48 hours. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, he said India would also leverage the new market opportunities emerging from international Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to connect Indian agricultural products, fruits, vegetables and foodgrains with global markets. This, he said, would help farmers secure better returns for their produce and enable India to emerge as a major ‘food basket’ for the world.

--IANS

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